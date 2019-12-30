Comparing Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) and Weibo Corporation (WB)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) shares are up more than 29.56% this year and recently decreased -1.42% or -$0.57 to settle at $39.49. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB), on the other hand, is down -19.44% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $47.07 and has returned 1.73% during the past week.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BHF to grow earnings at a 13.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WB is expected to grow at a 5.83% annual rate. All else equal, BHF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 40.32% for Weibo Corporation (WB). BHF’s ROI is 5.60% while WB has a ROI of 18.60%. The interpretation is that WB’s business generates a higher return on investment than BHF’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BHF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.54. Comparatively, WB’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, BHF’s free cash flow was 5.47% while WB converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BHF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BHF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.79 for WB. WB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BHF trades at a forward P/E of 4.07, a P/B of 0.25, and a P/S of 0.42, compared to a forward P/E of 16.46, a P/B of 5.00, and a P/S of 5.95 for WB. BHF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BHF is currently priced at a 3.08% to its one-year price target of 38.31. Comparatively, WB is -4.52% relative to its price target of 49.30. This suggests that WB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BHF has a short ratio of 3.12 compared to a short interest of 6.29 for WB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BHF.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) beats Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BHF is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BHF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, BHF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.