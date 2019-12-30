Comparing Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) and TAL Education Group (TAL)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) shares are down more than -54.82% this year and recently increased 1.20% or $0.07 to settle at $5.91. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), on the other hand, is up 81.33% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $48.38 and has returned 2.50% during the past week.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, TAL is expected to grow at a 27.30% annual rate. All else equal, TAL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) has an EBITDA margin of 1.38%. This suggests that BGG underlying business is more profitable BGG’s ROI is -3.00% while TAL has a ROI of 7.70%. The interpretation is that TAL’s business generates a higher return on investment than BGG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BGG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -4.59. Comparatively, TAL’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, BGG’s free cash flow was -10.62% while TAL converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TAL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. BGG has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.30 for TAL. This means that BGG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BGG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.39 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TAL. BGG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BGG trades at a forward P/E of 11.09, a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 0.14, compared to a forward P/E of 54.79, a P/B of 11.44, and a P/S of 9.68 for TAL. BGG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BGG is currently priced at a -19.37% to its one-year price target of 7.33. Comparatively, TAL is 6.28% relative to its price target of 45.52. This suggests that BGG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BGG has a beta of 1.19 and TAL’s beta is 0.27. TAL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BGG has a short ratio of 11.59 compared to a short interest of 7.76 for TAL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TAL.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TAL is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BGG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TAL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.