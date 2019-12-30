Comparing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares are down more than -58.22% this year and recently decreased -4.69% or -$0.06 to settle at $1.22. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), on the other hand, is up 27.99% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $106.99 and has returned -0.17% during the past week.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, NTRS is expected to grow at a 4.73% annual rate. All else equal, NTRS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 49.07% for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). BLCM’s ROI is -91.50% while NTRS has a ROI of 1.20%. The interpretation is that NTRS’s business generates a higher return on investment than BLCM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BLCM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.40. Comparatively, NTRS’s free cash flow per share was +1.96. On a percent-of-sales basis, BLCM’s free cash flow was -1.78% while NTRS converted 6.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NTRS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BLCM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 30.42 versus a D/E of 11.03 for NTRS. BLCM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BLCM trades at a P/B of 40.67, and a P/S of 25.95, compared to a forward P/E of 15.12, a P/B of 2.30, and a P/S of 3.44 for NTRS. BLCM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BLCM is currently priced at a -75.1% to its one-year price target of 4.90. Comparatively, NTRS is -1.9% relative to its price target of 109.06. This suggests that BLCM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BLCM has a beta of 1.50 and NTRS’s beta is 1.23. NTRS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BLCM has a short ratio of 2.08 compared to a short interest of 4.39 for NTRS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLCM.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NTRS higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NTRS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,