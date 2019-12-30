Comparing Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) and Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares are up more than 3516.31% this year and recently decreased -4.01% or -$4.26 to settle at $101.98. Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), on the other hand, is up 712.43% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $14.38 and has returned 26.47% during the past week.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AXSM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, PRVB’s free cash flow per share was -0.22.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AXSM has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 19.40 for PRVB. This means that PRVB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AXSM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.90 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PRVB. AXSM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AXSM trades at a P/B of 509.90, compared to a P/B of 6.36, for PRVB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AXSM is currently priced at a -17.28% to its one-year price target of 123.29. Comparatively, PRVB is -35.14% relative to its price target of 22.17. This suggests that PRVB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AXSM has a short ratio of 4.23 compared to a short interest of 2.63 for PRVB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PRVB.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) beats Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. PRVB generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. PRVB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PRVB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.