Comparing Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) shares are up more than 29.25% this year and recently increased 0.43% or $0.13 to settle at $30.27. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM), on the other hand, is up 36.12% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $121.12 and has returned 0.91% during the past week.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AXTA to grow earnings at a 8.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TEAM is expected to grow at a 19.80% annual rate. All else equal, TEAM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has an EBITDA margin of 19.3%. This suggests that AXTA underlying business is more profitable AXTA’s ROI is 7.20% while TEAM has a ROI of -6.70%. The interpretation is that AXTA’s business generates a higher return on investment than TEAM’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AXTA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.83. Comparatively, TEAM’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, AXTA’s free cash flow was 4.15% while TEAM converted 2.82% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AXTA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AXTA has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 0.90 for TEAM. This means that AXTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AXTA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.97 versus a D/E of 1.24 for TEAM. AXTA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AXTA trades at a forward P/E of 15.56, a P/B of 5.50, and a P/S of 1.57, compared to a forward P/E of 92.11, a P/B of 42.35, and a P/S of 22.44 for TEAM. AXTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AXTA is currently priced at a -8.74% to its one-year price target of 33.17. Comparatively, TEAM is -19.47% relative to its price target of 150.40. This suggests that TEAM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AXTA has a beta of 1.45 and TEAM’s beta is 1.25. TEAM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AXTA has a short ratio of 2.36 compared to a short interest of 4.75 for TEAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXTA.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) beats Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AXTA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AXTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, AXTA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.