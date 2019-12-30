Comparing Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) and Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares are down more than -66.67% this year and recently decreased -1.53% or -$0.07 to settle at $4.51. Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), on the other hand, is down -71.54% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $1.05 and has returned 3.45% during the past week.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) and Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Related Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AMRX to grow earnings at a 5.93% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) has an EBITDA margin of 116.71%. This suggests that AMRX underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AMRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, TYME’s free cash flow per share was -0.04.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AMRX has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 3.50 for TYME. This means that TYME can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 12.44 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TYME. AMRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMRX trades at a forward P/E of 9.40, a P/B of 2.70, and a P/S of 0.77, compared to a P/B of 15.00, for TYME. AMRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AMRX is currently priced at a 3.44% to its one-year price target of 4.36. Comparatively, TYME is -87.65% relative to its price target of 8.50. This suggests that TYME is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AMRX has a beta of 1.59 and TYME’s beta is 0.31. TYME’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AMRX has a short ratio of 1.81 compared to a short interest of 22.87 for TYME. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMRX.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) beats Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TYME is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TYME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, TYME is more undervalued relative to its price target.