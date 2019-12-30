Comparing Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares are up more than 24.07% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.37 to settle at $241.53. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL), on the other hand, is down -24.46% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $10.22 and has returned 0.99% during the past week.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AMGN to grow earnings at a 7.88% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ENBL is expected to grow at a -4.50% annual rate. All else equal, AMGN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 33.95% for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL). AMGN’s ROI is 19.80% while ENBL has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that AMGN’s business generates a higher return on investment than ENBL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AMGN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.89. Comparatively, ENBL’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMGN’s free cash flow was 9.73% while ENBL converted 0.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMGN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AMGN has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 0.50 for ENBL. This means that AMGN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMGN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.73 versus a D/E of 0.62 for ENBL. AMGN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMGN trades at a forward P/E of 15.01, a P/B of 13.24, and a P/S of 6.18, compared to a forward P/E of 10.32, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 1.41 for ENBL. AMGN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AMGN is currently priced at a 4.58% to its one-year price target of 230.96. Comparatively, ENBL is -28.53% relative to its price target of 14.30. This suggests that ENBL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AMGN has a beta of 1.12 and ENBL’s beta is 1.22. AMGN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AMGN has a short ratio of 4.39 compared to a short interest of 2.90 for ENBL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ENBL.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) beats Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ENBL is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ENBL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ENBL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ENBL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.