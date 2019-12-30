Comparing American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) shares are up more than 44.81% this year and recently increased 0.53% or $1.21 to settle at $229.08. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), on the other hand, is up 16.67% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $306.42 and has returned 2.75% during the past week.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) and Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AMT to grow earnings at a 22.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ANTM is expected to grow at a 18.24% annual rate. All else equal, AMT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.11% for Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). AMT’s ROI is 7.60% while ANTM has a ROI of 9.40%. The interpretation is that ANTM’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, ANTM’s free cash flow per share was +4.58. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMT’s free cash flow was 3.63% while ANTM converted 1.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.10 versus a D/E of 0.65 for ANTM. AMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AMT trades at a forward P/E of 50.41, a P/B of 19.35, and a P/S of 13.02, compared to a forward P/E of 13.49, a P/B of 2.50, and a P/S of 0.78 for ANTM. AMT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AMT is currently priced at a 1.01% to its one-year price target of 226.79. Comparatively, ANTM is -8.86% relative to its price target of 336.21. This suggests that ANTM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AMT has a beta of 0.41 and ANTM’s beta is 0.77. AMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AMT has a short ratio of 2.67 compared to a short interest of 2.61 for ANTM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ANTM.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) beats American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ANTM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ANTM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ANTM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ANTM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.