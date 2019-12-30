Comparing Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are up more than 29.64% this year and recently decreased -0.57% or -$7.83 to settle at $1354.64. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), on the other hand, is up 7.00% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $2.14 and has returned -6.55% during the past week.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GOOGL to grow earnings at a 10.11% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.61% for MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI). GOOGL’s ROI is 12.20% while MGI has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that GOOGL’s business generates a higher return on investment than MGI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GOOGL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +12.51. Comparatively, MGI’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, GOOGL’s free cash flow was 6.31% while MGI converted -0.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GOOGL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GOOGL trades at a forward P/E of 25.03, a P/B of 4.81, and a P/S of 6.05, compared to a P/S of 0.10 for MGI. GOOGL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GOOGL is currently priced at a -7.99% to its one-year price target of 1472.28. Comparatively, MGI is -35.74% relative to its price target of 3.33. This suggests that MGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GOOGL has a beta of 1.02 and MGI’s beta is 2.64. GOOGL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GOOGL has a short ratio of 2.35 compared to a short interest of 2.16 for MGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MGI.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) beats MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GOOGL is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.