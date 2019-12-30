Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) vs. Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL): Which is the Better Investment?

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares are up more than 193.46% this year and recently decreased -7.65% or -$0.26 to settle at $3.14. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), on the other hand, is down -2.67% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $29.55 and has returned 2.11% during the past week.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, GIL is expected to grow at a 8.30% annual rate. All else equal, GIL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CLSD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, GIL’s free cash flow per share was +0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, CLSD’s free cash flow was -21.92% while GIL converted 2.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GIL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CLSD has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 4.20 for GIL. This means that GIL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CLSD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.03 versus a D/E of 0.50 for GIL. CLSD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CLSD trades at a P/B of 12.56, and a P/S of 423.69, compared to a forward P/E of 15.14, a P/B of 3.07, and a P/S of 2.06 for GIL. CLSD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CLSD is currently priced at a 4.67% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Comparatively, GIL is -8.14% relative to its price target of 32.17. This suggests that GIL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CLSD has a beta of -0.06 and GIL’s beta is 0.82. CLSD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CLSD has a short ratio of 1.38 compared to a short interest of 1.91 for GIL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLSD.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) beats Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GIL , generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GIL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, GIL is more undervalued relative to its price target.