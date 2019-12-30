Civeo Corporation (CVEO) vs. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Which is the Better Investment?

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) shares are down more than -5.59% this year and recently decreased -5.59% or -$0.08 to settle at $1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW), on the other hand, is up 42.97% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $181.13 and has returned 1.50% during the past week.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CVEO to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ITW is expected to grow at a 3.18% annual rate. All else equal, CVEO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.54% for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW). CVEO’s ROI is -6.70% while ITW has a ROI of 25.90%. The interpretation is that ITW’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVEO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CVEO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, ITW’s free cash flow per share was +1.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, CVEO’s free cash flow was 0% while ITW converted 3.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ITW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CVEO has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.80 for ITW. This means that ITW can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CVEO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.87 versus a D/E of 2.58 for ITW. ITW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CVEO trades at a P/B of 0.51, and a P/S of 0.42, compared to a forward P/E of 22.73, a P/B of 19.69, and a P/S of 4.11 for ITW. CVEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CVEO is currently priced at a -58.46% to its one-year price target of 3.25. Comparatively, ITW is 14.16% relative to its price target of 158.67. This suggests that CVEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CVEO has a beta of 3.96 and ITW’s beta is 1.22. ITW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CVEO has a short ratio of 0.86 compared to a short interest of 6.17 for ITW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVEO.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) beats Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CVEO is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CVEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CVEO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CVEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.