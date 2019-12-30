Choosing Between Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) and WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares are down more than -97.05% this year and recently decreased -8.07% or -$0.03 to settle at $0.33. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC), on the other hand, is up 33.28% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $92.31 and has returned 0.14% during the past week.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) and WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WTRH to grow earnings at a 26.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WEC is expected to grow at a 6.05% annual rate. All else equal, WTRH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 33.44% for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC). WTRH’s ROI is -15.70% while WEC has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that WEC’s business generates a higher return on investment than WTRH’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WTRH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.23. Comparatively, WEC’s free cash flow per share was -0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, WTRH’s free cash flow was -0.03% while WEC converted -3.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WTRH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. WTRH has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 0.60 for WEC. This means that WTRH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WTRH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.82 versus a D/E of 1.23 for WEC. WTRH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WTRH trades at a P/B of 0.57, and a P/S of 0.11, compared to a forward P/E of 24.67, a P/B of 2.90, and a P/S of 3.80 for WEC. WTRH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. WTRH is currently priced at a -92.38% to its one-year price target of 4.33. Comparatively, WEC is 2.09% relative to its price target of 90.42. This suggests that WTRH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WTRH has a beta of 0.47 and WEC’s beta is -0.01. WEC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. WTRH has a short ratio of 4.45 compared to a short interest of 6.91 for WEC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WTRH.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) beats WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WTRH is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, WTRH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, WTRH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WTRH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.