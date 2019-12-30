Choosing Between Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) shares are up more than 24.72% this year and recently decreased -0.90% or -$0.13 to settle at $14.39. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), on the other hand, is up 10.43% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $11.89 and has returned 3.48% during the past week.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VIV to grow earnings at a -2.15% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BSBR is expected to grow at a 17.30% annual rate. All else equal, BSBR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has an EBITDA margin of 50.26%. This suggests that VIV underlying business is more profitable VIV’s ROI is 9.10% while BSBR has a ROI of 20.90%. The interpretation is that BSBR’s business generates a higher return on investment than VIV’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VIV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, BSBR’s free cash flow per share was +1.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, VIV’s free cash flow was -1.56% while BSBR converted 18.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BSBR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VIV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.19 versus a D/E of 0.88 for BSBR. BSBR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VIV trades at a forward P/E of 14.96, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 2.14, compared to a forward P/E of 11.40, a P/B of 1.82, and a P/S of 2.52 for BSBR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VIV is currently priced at a -2.64% to its one-year price target of 14.78. Comparatively, BSBR is -9.65% relative to its price target of 13.16. This suggests that BSBR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. VIV has a beta of 0.70 and BSBR’s beta is 0.83. VIV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VIV has a short ratio of 5.46 compared to a short interest of 4.93 for BSBR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BSBR.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) beats Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BSBR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. BSBR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BSBR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.