Choosing Between Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) and Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT), on the other hand, is down -86.90% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.89 and has returned 12.80% during the past week.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. SNSS’s ROI is 267.80% while OPTT has a ROI of -78.60%. The interpretation is that SNSS’s business generates a higher return on investment than OPTT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SNSS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, OPTT’s free cash flow per share was -0.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNSS’s free cash flow was -2.31% while OPTT converted -0.53% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OPTT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SNSS has a current ratio of 4.60 compared to 4.00 for OPTT. This means that SNSS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SNSS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27 versus a D/E of 0.00 for OPTT. SNSS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SNSS trades at a P/B of 1.76, compared to a P/B of 0.52, and a P/S of 7.52 for OPTT. SNSS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SNSS is currently priced at a -90% to its one-year price target of 3.50. Comparatively, OPTT is -85.17% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that SNSS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SNSS has a beta of 2.63 and OPTT’s beta is 2.80. SNSS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SNSS has a short ratio of 1.30 compared to a short interest of 0.57 for OPTT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OPTT.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) beats Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNSS generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. SNSS is more undervalued relative to its price target.