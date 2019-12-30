Choosing Between SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) and Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) shares are down more than -28.42% this year and recently decreased -1.45% or -$0.09 to settle at $6.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), on the other hand, is up 86.32% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $98.23 and has returned 2.03% during the past week.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) and Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) are the two most active stocks in the Nonmetallic Mineral Mining industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SXC to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LDOS is expected to grow at a 10.58% annual rate. All else equal, LDOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.53% for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS). SXC’s ROI is 8.70% while LDOS has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that LDOS’s business generates a higher return on investment than SXC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SXC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.63. Comparatively, LDOS’s free cash flow per share was +2.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, SXC’s free cash flow was 3.77% while LDOS converted 3.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SXC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SXC has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.20 for LDOS. This means that SXC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SXC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.50 versus a D/E of 0.93 for LDOS. SXC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SXC trades at a forward P/E of 13.60, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 0.34, compared to a forward P/E of 18.10, a P/B of 4.33, and a P/S of 1.30 for LDOS. SXC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SXC is currently priced at a -26.53% to its one-year price target of 8.33. Comparatively, LDOS is 2.5% relative to its price target of 95.83. This suggests that SXC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SXC has a beta of 1.32 and LDOS’s beta is 1.50. SXC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SXC has a short ratio of 3.91 compared to a short interest of 4.09 for LDOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SXC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) beats Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SXC is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SXC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SXC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SXC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.