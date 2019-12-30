Choosing Between Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) and Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shares are down more than -12.14% this year and recently increased 0.66% or $0.97 to settle at $147.59. Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT), on the other hand, is up 7.59% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $25.66 and has returned 3.72% during the past week.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) and Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SPG to grow earnings at a 8.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DT is expected to grow at a 46.10% annual rate. All else equal, DT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has an EBITDA margin of 60.85%. This suggests that SPG underlying business is more profitable SPG’s ROI is 12.00% while DT has a ROI of -7.80%. The interpretation is that SPG’s business generates a higher return on investment than DT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SPG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, DT’s free cash flow per share was -0.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPG’s free cash flow was 1.25% while DT converted -0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SPG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SPG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 10.13 versus a D/E of 0.64 for DT. SPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SPG trades at a forward P/E of 20.76, a P/B of 17.24, and a P/S of 7.90, compared to a forward P/E of 83.31, a P/B of 7.64, and a P/S of 14.45 for DT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SPG is currently priced at a -15.45% to its one-year price target of 174.56. Comparatively, DT is -7.7% relative to its price target of 27.80. This suggests that SPG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SPG has a short ratio of 7.51 compared to a short interest of 4.35 for DT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DT.

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) beats Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DT is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, DT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.