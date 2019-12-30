Choosing Between Okta, Inc. (OKTA) and Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares are up more than 87.96% this year and recently decreased -0.40% or -$0.48 to settle at $119.92. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), on the other hand, is up 27.40% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $52.36 and has returned 0.25% during the past week.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) are the two most active stocks in the Technical & System Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect OKTA to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HOLX is expected to grow at a 7.75% annual rate. All else equal, OKTA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.45% for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX). OKTA’s ROI is -22.80% while HOLX has a ROI of -1.30%. The interpretation is that HOLX’s business generates a higher return on investment than OKTA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. OKTA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, HOLX’s free cash flow per share was +0.80. On a percent-of-sales basis, OKTA’s free cash flow was 0% while HOLX converted 6.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HOLX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. OKTA has a current ratio of 3.20 compared to 1.70 for HOLX. This means that OKTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OKTA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.33 versus a D/E of 1.45 for HOLX. OKTA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OKTA trades at a P/B of 35.80, and a P/S of 27.10, compared to a forward P/E of 18.42, a P/B of 6.65, and a P/S of 4.19 for HOLX. OKTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. OKTA is currently priced at a -14.1% to its one-year price target of 139.61. Comparatively, HOLX is -2.8% relative to its price target of 53.87. This suggests that OKTA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. OKTA has a short ratio of 4.49 compared to a short interest of 2.94 for HOLX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HOLX.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) beats Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HOLX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HOLX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HOLX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.