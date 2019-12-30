Choosing Between Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares are up more than 36.62% this year and recently increased 1.10% or $0.21 to settle at $19.25. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO), on the other hand, is down -33.06% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $30.45 and has returned -0.03% during the past week.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, TCO is expected to grow at a 5.84% annual rate. All else equal, TCO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 56.74% for Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO). KRG’s ROI is 0.70% while TCO has a ROI of 0.80%. The interpretation is that TCO’s business generates a higher return on investment than KRG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KRG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, TCO’s free cash flow per share was +0.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, KRG’s free cash flow was -0% while TCO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KRG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KRG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.92 versus a D/E of 63.87 for TCO. TCO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KRG trades at a forward P/E of 601.56, a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 4.94, compared to a forward P/E of 33.95, a P/B of 32.74, and a P/S of 2.87 for TCO. KRG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KRG is currently priced at a 2.67% to its one-year price target of 18.75. Comparatively, TCO is -22.99% relative to its price target of 39.54. This suggests that TCO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. KRG has a beta of 0.81 and TCO’s beta is 0.65. TCO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. KRG has a short ratio of 4.47 compared to a short interest of 11.78 for TCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KRG.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) beats Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TCO higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, TCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, TCO is more undervalued relative to its price target.