Choosing Between Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) and Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares are down more than -14.26% this year and recently increased 1.73% or $0.35 to settle at $20.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), on the other hand, is up 12.81% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $18.47 and has returned 1.88% during the past week.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, GBDC is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, GBDC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FSLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, GBDC’s free cash flow per share was +0.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, FSLY’s free cash flow was -0.01% while GBDC converted 0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GBDC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FSLY trades at a P/B of 7.40, and a P/S of 10.47, compared to a forward P/E of 14.32, a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 14.22 for GBDC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FSLY is currently priced at a -21.22% to its one-year price target of 26.11. Comparatively, GBDC is -3.45% relative to its price target of 19.13. This suggests that FSLY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FSLY has a short ratio of 2.08 compared to a short interest of 0.99 for GBDC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GBDC.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) beats Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GBDC generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, GBDC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.