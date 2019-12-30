Choosing Between Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares are up more than 49.13% this year and recently decreased -1.78% or -$1.71 to settle at $94.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP), on the other hand, is up 86.03% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $36.35 and has returned 2.14% during the past week.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EXAS to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HZNP is expected to grow at a 12.80% annual rate. All else equal, EXAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 25.82% for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP). EXAS’s ROI is -11.60% while HZNP has a ROI of 0.30%. The interpretation is that HZNP’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXAS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. EXAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.62. Comparatively, HZNP’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXAS’s free cash flow was -0.02% while HZNP converted 6.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HZNP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. EXAS has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 2.30 for HZNP. This means that EXAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EXAS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.09 versus a D/E of 0.87 for HZNP. EXAS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EXAS trades at a P/B of 16.28, and a P/S of 18.80, compared to a forward P/E of 18.78, a P/B of 4.36, and a P/S of 5.25 for HZNP. EXAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EXAS is currently priced at a -24.28% to its one-year price target of 124.27. Comparatively, HZNP is -4.59% relative to its price target of 38.10. This suggests that EXAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. EXAS has a beta of 1.35 and HZNP’s beta is 0.87. HZNP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EXAS has a short ratio of 5.97 compared to a short interest of 5.94 for HZNP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HZNP.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) beats Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HZNP is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HZNP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HZNP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.