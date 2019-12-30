Choosing Between Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares are up more than 37.41% this year and recently decreased -0.07% or -$0.08 to settle at $108.43. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), on the other hand, is up 129.81% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $4.78 and has returned 2.14% during the past week.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EA to grow earnings at a 8.25% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has an EBITDA margin of 26.68%. This suggests that EA underlying business is more profitable EA’s ROI is 14.80% while KDMN has a ROI of -116.70%. The interpretation is that EA’s business generates a higher return on investment than KDMN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, KDMN’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, EA’s free cash flow was 0.18% while KDMN converted -1.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. EA has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 2.30 for KDMN. This means that EA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.14 versus a D/E of 0.73 for KDMN. KDMN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EA trades at a forward P/E of 22.25, a P/B of 4.47, and a P/S of 6.29, compared to a P/B of 15.93, and a P/S of 845.48 for KDMN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EA is currently priced at a -1.78% to its one-year price target of 110.40. Comparatively, KDMN is -64.59% relative to its price target of 13.50. This suggests that KDMN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. EA has a beta of 0.93 and KDMN’s beta is 2.48. EA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EA has a short ratio of 2.43 compared to a short interest of 5.32 for KDMN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EA.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) beats Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, EA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.