Choosing Between Edison International (EIX) and Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) shares are up more than 32.50% this year and recently decreased -0.17% or -$0.13 to settle at $75.22. Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSE:AKG), on the other hand, is up 35.73% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.87 and has returned -5.40% during the past week.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSE:AKG) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect EIX to grow earnings at a 3.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Edison International (EIX) has an EBITDA margin of 9.4%. This suggests that EIX underlying business is more profitable EIX’s ROI is 0.70% while AKG has a ROI of -44.10%. The interpretation is that EIX’s business generates a higher return on investment than AKG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EIX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -8.23. Comparatively, AKG’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, EIX’s free cash flow was -23.31% while AKG converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AKG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. EIX has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 8.70 for AKG. This means that AKG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EIX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.41 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AKG. EIX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EIX trades at a forward P/E of 16.49, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 2.13, compared to a forward P/E of 6.42, a P/B of 1.20, for AKG. EIX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. EIX is currently priced at a -3.09% to its one-year price target of 77.62. Comparatively, AKG is -40.41% relative to its price target of 1.46. This suggests that AKG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. EIX has a beta of 0.12 and AKG’s beta is 0.30. EIX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EIX has a short ratio of 3.72 compared to a short interest of 0.60 for AKG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AKG.

Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSE:AKG) beats Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AKG is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AKG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AKG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AKG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.