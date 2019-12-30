Choosing Between DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) and Equity Residential (EQR)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares are down more than -29.13% this year and recently decreased -4.12% or -$0.35 to settle at $8.15. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), on the other hand, is up 22.63% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $80.95 and has returned 0.73% during the past week.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DOYU to grow earnings at a 35.19% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EQR is expected to grow at a 2.70% annual rate. All else equal, DOYU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 67.55% for Equity Residential (EQR). DOYU’s ROI is 28.50% while EQR has a ROI of 4.50%. The interpretation is that DOYU’s business generates a higher return on investment than EQR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, DOYU’s free cash flow was 0% while EQR converted 5.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EQR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DOYU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.89 for EQR. EQR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DOYU trades at a forward P/E of 19.54, a P/B of 2.52, and a P/S of 2.86, compared to a forward P/E of 54.99, a P/B of 2.96, and a P/S of 11.27 for EQR. DOYU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DOYU is currently priced at a -15.02% to its one-year price target of 9.59. Comparatively, EQR is -6.9% relative to its price target of 86.95. This suggests that DOYU is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DOYU has a short ratio of 2.72 compared to a short interest of 3.23 for EQR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DOYU.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) beats Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DOYU is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DOYU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DOYU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DOYU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.