Choosing Between Dollar General Corporation (DG) and Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT)

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) shares are up more than 44.94% this year and recently increased 0.86% or $1.34 to settle at $156.65. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT), on the other hand, is up 36.42% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $114.33 and has returned -3.31% during the past week.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) and Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DG to grow earnings at a 10.83% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PFPT is expected to grow at a 27.00% annual rate. All else equal, PFPT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.88% for Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT). DG’s ROI is 18.10% while PFPT has a ROI of -17.30%. The interpretation is that DG’s business generates a higher return on investment than PFPT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.87. Comparatively, PFPT’s free cash flow per share was +1.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, DG’s free cash flow was 0.86% while PFPT converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DG has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.90 for PFPT. This means that PFPT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.42 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PFPT. DG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DG trades at a forward P/E of 21.11, a P/B of 6.03, and a P/S of 1.47, compared to a forward P/E of 59.86, a P/B of 10.77, and a P/S of 7.82 for PFPT. DG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DG is currently priced at a -9.34% to its one-year price target of 172.79. Comparatively, PFPT is -19.58% relative to its price target of 142.16. This suggests that PFPT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DG has a beta of 0.51 and PFPT’s beta is 1.62. DG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DG has a short ratio of 2.22 compared to a short interest of 3.09 for PFPT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DG.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) beats Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DG is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, DG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, DG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.