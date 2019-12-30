Choosing Between Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are up more than 44.38% this year and recently decreased -0.55% or -$1.62 to settle at $294.11. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), on the other hand, is up 36.26% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $103.00 and has returned -0.37% during the past week.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect COST to grow earnings at a 7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COF is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, COST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 62.38% for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). COST’s ROI is 15.80% while COF has a ROI of 16.20%. The interpretation is that COF’s business generates a higher return on investment than COST’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. COST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.83. Comparatively, COF’s free cash flow per share was +5.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, COST’s free cash flow was 0.53% while COF converted 7.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

COST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.45 versus a D/E of 0.95 for COF. COF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

COST trades at a forward P/E of 31.66, a P/B of 8.49, and a P/S of 0.84, compared to a forward P/E of 8.67, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 1.70 for COF. COST is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. COST is currently priced at a -4.66% to its one-year price target of 308.50. Comparatively, COF is -6.84% relative to its price target of 110.56. This suggests that COF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. COST has a beta of 0.90 and COF’s beta is 1.29. COST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. COST has a short ratio of 2.72 compared to a short interest of 2.64 for COF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COF.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) beats Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COF is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, COF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, COF is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, COF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.