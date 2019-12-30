Choosing Between Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) shares are up more than 32.82% this year and recently decreased -0.40% or -$0.13 to settle at $32.05. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER), on the other hand, is down -59.55% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $1.25 and has returned 7.76% during the past week.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CNQ to grow earnings at a 4.64% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. CNQ’s ROI is 7.40% while WTER has a ROI of -55.60%. The interpretation is that CNQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than WTER’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CNQ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.99. Comparatively, WTER’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, CNQ’s free cash flow was 7.23% while WTER converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CNQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CNQ has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.60 for WTER. This means that WTER can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CNQ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 0.56 for WTER. CNQ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CNQ trades at a forward P/E of 14.42, a P/B of 1.43, and a P/S of 2.41, compared to a P/B of 7.35, and a P/S of 1.37 for WTER. CNQ is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CNQ is currently priced at a -21.33% to its one-year price target of 40.74. Comparatively, WTER is -62.46% relative to its price target of 3.33. This suggests that WTER is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CNQ has a beta of 1.24 and WTER’s beta is 2.95. CNQ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CNQ has a short ratio of 3.11 compared to a short interest of 7.57 for WTER. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CNQ.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) beats The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CNQ is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, CNQ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.