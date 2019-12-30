Choosing Between California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) shares are down more than -46.36% this year and recently decreased -3.18% or -$0.3 to settle at $9.14. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI), on the other hand, is down -19.75% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $5.08 and has returned -1.17% during the past week.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, OMI is expected to grow at a -11.67% annual rate. All else equal, CRC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. California Resources Corporation (CRC) has an EBITDA margin of 30.08%. This suggests that CRC underlying business is more profitable CRC’s ROI is 16.90% while OMI has a ROI of -16.70%. The interpretation is that CRC’s business generates a higher return on investment than OMI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CRC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.93. Comparatively, OMI’s free cash flow per share was +1.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, CRC’s free cash flow was 4.7% while OMI converted 1.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CRC has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.70 for OMI. This means that OMI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CRC trades at a forward P/E of 37.00, and a P/S of 0.15, compared to a forward P/E of 6.72, a P/B of 0.62, and a P/S of 0.03 for OMI. CRC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CRC is currently priced at a -51.89% to its one-year price target of 19.00. Comparatively, OMI is 3.25% relative to its price target of 4.92. This suggests that CRC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CRC has a beta of 4.48 and OMI’s beta is 1.42. OMI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CRC has a short ratio of 5.64 compared to a short interest of 5.39 for OMI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OMI.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) beats Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. CRC is more undervalued relative to its price target.