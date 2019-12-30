Choosing Between Aptiv PLC (APTV) and SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares are up more than 56.42% this year and recently increased 0.62% or $0.59 to settle at $96.31. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), on the other hand, is up 45.86% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $32.22 and has returned -1.80% during the past week.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) and SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect APTV to grow earnings at a 9.03% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SEAS is expected to grow at a 36.90% annual rate. All else equal, SEAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.02% for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS). APTV’s ROI is 15.90% while SEAS has a ROI of 7.00%. The interpretation is that APTV’s business generates a higher return on investment than SEAS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. APTV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.39. Comparatively, SEAS’s free cash flow per share was +1.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, APTV’s free cash flow was 0.69% while SEAS converted 7.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SEAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. APTV has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.40 for SEAS. This means that APTV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. APTV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.23 versus a D/E of 6.71 for SEAS. SEAS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

APTV trades at a forward P/E of 17.46, a P/B of 6.91, and a P/S of 1.73, compared to a forward P/E of 17.02, a P/B of 10.89, and a P/S of 1.82 for SEAS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. APTV is currently priced at a -3.6% to its one-year price target of 99.91. Comparatively, SEAS is -4.98% relative to its price target of 33.91. This suggests that SEAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. APTV has a beta of 2.02 and SEAS’s beta is 1.28. SEAS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. APTV has a short ratio of 3.28 compared to a short interest of 8.59 for SEAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APTV.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) beats Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SEAS generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. SEAS is more undervalued relative to its price target.