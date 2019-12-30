Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) vs. TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC): Breaking Down the Asset Management Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) shares are up more than 98.22% this year and recently decreased -0.10% or -$0.03 to settle at $31.22. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC), on the other hand, is down -94.86% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $1.51 and has returned 7.09% during the past week.

Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CG to grow earnings at a 15.80% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) has an EBITDA margin of 42.98%. This suggests that CG underlying business is more profitable CG’s ROI is 4.60% while TRXC has a ROI of -23.20%. The interpretation is that CG’s business generates a higher return on investment than TRXC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.72. Comparatively, TRXC’s free cash flow per share was -1.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, CG’s free cash flow was 17.97% while TRXC converted -0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.98 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TRXC. CG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CG trades at a forward P/E of 13.36, a P/B of 4.04, and a P/S of 3.54, compared to a P/B of 0.42, and a P/S of 1.90 for TRXC. CG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CG is currently priced at a 1.46% to its one-year price target of 30.77. Comparatively, TRXC is -91.29% relative to its price target of 17.33. This suggests that TRXC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CG has a beta of 1.73 and TRXC’s beta is 2.41. CG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CG has a short ratio of 7.25 compared to a short interest of 4.53 for TRXC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRXC.

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) beats Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRXC is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TRXC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TRXC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TRXC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.