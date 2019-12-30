Campbell Soup Company (CPB) and Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Go Head-to-head

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) shares are up more than 49.92% this year and recently increased 0.90% or $0.44 to settle at $49.46. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), on the other hand, is up 140.07% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $150.91 and has returned 3.02% during the past week.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CPB to grow earnings at a 7.36% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COUP is expected to grow at a 58.37% annual rate. All else equal, COUP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has an EBITDA margin of 15.27%. This suggests that CPB underlying business is more profitable CPB’s ROI is 8.70% while COUP has a ROI of -9.60%. The interpretation is that CPB’s business generates a higher return on investment than COUP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CPB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, COUP’s free cash flow per share was +0.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPB’s free cash flow was -0.3% while COUP converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COUP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CPB has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 2.10 for COUP. This means that COUP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CPB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.73 versus a D/E of 1.60 for COUP. CPB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CPB trades at a forward P/E of 18.57, a P/B of 12.00, and a P/S of 1.81, compared to a forward P/E of 318.38, a P/B of 20.70, and a P/S of 26.75 for COUP. CPB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CPB is currently priced at a 10.8% to its one-year price target of 44.64. Comparatively, COUP is -7.39% relative to its price target of 162.95. This suggests that COUP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CPB has a short ratio of 10.27 compared to a short interest of 6.15 for COUP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COUP.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) beats Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COUP is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CPB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, COUP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, COUP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.