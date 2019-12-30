Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) vs. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Which is the Better Investment?

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) shares are down more than -99.89% this year and recently increased 2.55% or $0.04 to settle at $1.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), on the other hand, is up 0.52% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $85.59 and has returned 0.71% during the past week.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 0.91% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN). CEI’s ROI is 300.10% while BMRN has a ROI of -1.50%. The interpretation is that CEI’s business generates a higher return on investment than BMRN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CEI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -3.82. Comparatively, BMRN’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, CEI’s free cash flow was -0.62% while BMRN converted 2.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BMRN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CEI has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 3.80 for BMRN. This means that BMRN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CEI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 0.28 for BMRN. CEI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CEI trades at a P/B of 0.16, and a P/S of 1.06, compared to a forward P/E of 521.89, a P/B of 4.99, and a P/S of 9.62 for BMRN. CEI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CEI is currently priced at a 61% to its one-year price target of 1.00. Comparatively, BMRN is -25.57% relative to its price target of 115.00. This suggests that BMRN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CEI has a beta of 1.38 and BMRN’s beta is 1.32. BMRN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CEI has a short ratio of 0.18 compared to a short interest of 5.25 for BMRN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CEI.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) beats Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BMRN generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CEI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BMRN is more undervalued relative to its price target.