bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) vs. nVent Electric plc (NVT): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares are down more than -10.89% this year and recently decreased -2.36% or -$2.14 to settle at $88.40. nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT), on the other hand, is up 14.47% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $25.71 and has returned 2.63% during the past week.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, NVT is expected to grow at a 5.25% annual rate. All else equal, NVT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 19.3% for nVent Electric plc (NVT). BLUE’s ROI is -28.10% while NVT has a ROI of 7.50%. The interpretation is that NVT’s business generates a higher return on investment than BLUE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BLUE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.14. Comparatively, NVT’s free cash flow per share was +0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, BLUE’s free cash flow was -0.22% while NVT converted 2.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BLUE has a current ratio of 6.20 compared to 1.80 for NVT. This means that BLUE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BLUE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.45 for NVT. NVT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BLUE trades at a P/B of 3.32, and a P/S of 93.30, compared to a forward P/E of 13.51, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 1.93 for NVT. BLUE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BLUE is currently priced at a -38.16% to its one-year price target of 142.94. Comparatively, NVT is 0.55% relative to its price target of 25.57. This suggests that BLUE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BLUE has a short ratio of 6.61 compared to a short interest of 2.22 for NVT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVT.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) beats bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NVT higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, NVT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, NVT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.