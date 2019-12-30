Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) vs. DaVita Inc. (DVA): Which is the Better Investment?

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares are down more than -79.39% this year and recently increased 3.84% or $0.04 to settle at $1.08. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), on the other hand, is up 45.26% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $74.75 and has returned 1.36% during the past week.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, DVA is expected to grow at a 22.85% annual rate. All else equal, DVA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.81% for DaVita Inc. (DVA). BNGO’s ROI is -107.00% while DVA has a ROI of 9.20%. The interpretation is that DVA’s business generates a higher return on investment than BNGO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BNGO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.66. Comparatively, DVA’s free cash flow per share was +3.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, BNGO’s free cash flow was -0.15% while DVA converted 3.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DVA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BNGO has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 1.80 for DVA. This means that BNGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

BNGO trades at a P/S of 2.56, compared to a forward P/E of 13.47, a P/B of 4.86, and a P/S of 0.85 for DVA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BNGO is currently priced at a -64% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Comparatively, DVA is 3.17% relative to its price target of 72.45. This suggests that BNGO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BNGO has a short ratio of 0.43 compared to a short interest of 5.05 for DVA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) beats DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BNGO higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BNGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BNGO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BNGO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.