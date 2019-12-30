BHP Group (BHP) vs. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Which is the Better Investment?

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares are up more than 18.63% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.12 to settle at $54.93. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV), on the other hand, is up 14.24% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $136.80 and has returned 0.24% during the past week.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BHP to grow earnings at a 5.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TRV is expected to grow at a 9.70% annual rate. All else equal, TRV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.06% for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV). BHP’s ROI is 14.70% while TRV has a ROI of 9.80%. The interpretation is that BHP’s business generates a higher return on investment than TRV’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, BHP’s free cash flow was 0% while TRV converted 5.82% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TRV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BHP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.53 versus a D/E of 0.26 for TRV. BHP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BHP trades at a forward P/E of 16.97, a P/B of 2.94, and a P/S of 2.97, compared to a forward P/E of 12.72, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 1.13 for TRV. BHP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BHP is currently priced at a 24.98% to its one-year price target of 43.95. Comparatively, TRV is -3.18% relative to its price target of 141.29. This suggests that TRV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BHP has a beta of 0.92 and TRV’s beta is 0.90. TRV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BHP has a short ratio of 11.74 compared to a short interest of 3.02 for TRV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRV.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) beats BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRV is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TRV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TRV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TRV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.