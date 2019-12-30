Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) vs. BRF S.A. (BRFS): Which is the Better Investment?

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares are up more than 20.41% this year and recently increased 0.53% or $0.08 to settle at $15.28. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), on the other hand, is up 52.11% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $8.64 and has returned 2.49% during the past week.

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. ATNX’s ROI is -68.20% while BRFS has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that BRFS’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATNX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ATNX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.52. Comparatively, BRFS’s free cash flow per share was +1.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, ATNX’s free cash flow was -0.05% while BRFS converted 15.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BRFS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ATNX has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 1.20 for BRFS. This means that ATNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ATNX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.37 versus a D/E of 2.95 for BRFS. BRFS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ATNX trades at a P/B of 8.04, and a P/S of 13.47, compared to a forward P/E of 18.38, a P/B of 3.98, and a P/S of 0.97 for BRFS. ATNX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ATNX is currently priced at a -44.72% to its one-year price target of 27.64. Comparatively, BRFS is -20% relative to its price target of 10.80. This suggests that ATNX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ATNX has a short ratio of 6.21 compared to a short interest of 2.31 for BRFS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRFS.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) beats Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BRFS higher liquidity, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BRFS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, BRFS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.