Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Go Head-to-head

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) shares are down more than -18.78% this year and recently decreased -1.01% or -$0.06 to settle at $5.88. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), on the other hand, is up 101.16% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $18.20 and has returned 1.08% during the past week.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, CHRS is expected to grow at a 23.00% annual rate. All else equal, CHRS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 10.65% for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, CHRS’s free cash flow per share was +0.40.

AI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 13.92 versus a D/E of 3.18 for CHRS. AI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AI trades at a forward P/E of 6.66, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 5.09, compared to a forward P/E of 7.70, a P/B of 22.76, and a P/S of 5.40 for CHRS. AI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AI is currently priced at a 2.26% to its one-year price target of 5.75. Comparatively, CHRS is -44.12% relative to its price target of 32.57. This suggests that CHRS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AI has a beta of 1.10 and CHRS’s beta is 2.89. AI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AI has a short ratio of 5.27 compared to a short interest of 7.86 for CHRS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AI.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) beats Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CHRS , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CHRS is more undervalued relative to its price target.