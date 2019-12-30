Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) vs. A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Which is the Better Investment?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares are up more than 59.28% this year and recently increased 0.90% or $0.38 to settle at $42.56. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS), on the other hand, is up 11.97% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $47.81 and has returned 0.97% during the past week.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ACGL to grow earnings at a 11.63% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AOS is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, ACGL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.94% for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS). ACGL’s ROI is 6.80% while AOS has a ROI of 22.90%. The interpretation is that AOS’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACGL’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ACGL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.96. Comparatively, AOS’s free cash flow per share was +0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, ACGL’s free cash flow was 14.57% while AOS converted 2.66% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ACGL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ACGL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.23 versus a D/E of 0.19 for AOS. ACGL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ACGL trades at a forward P/E of 14.42, a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 2.66, compared to a forward P/E of 19.19, a P/B of 4.74, and a P/S of 2.55 for AOS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ACGL is currently priced at a -1.55% to its one-year price target of 43.23. Comparatively, AOS is -6.25% relative to its price target of 51.00. This suggests that AOS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ACGL has a beta of 0.63 and AOS’s beta is 1.47. ACGL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ACGL has a short ratio of 2.22 compared to a short interest of 5.11 for AOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACGL.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) beats A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ACGL is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ACGL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, ACGL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.