Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) vs. Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Which is the Better Investment?

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) shares are up more than 36.68% this year and recently increased 0.69% or $0.32 to settle at $46.73. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), on the other hand, is up 7.15% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $78.34 and has returned -1.96% during the past week.

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) and Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) are the two most active stocks in the Water Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WTR to grow earnings at a 6.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EMN is expected to grow at a 4.26% annual rate. All else equal, WTR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.12% for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN). WTR’s ROI is 7.40% while EMN has a ROI of 10.90%. The interpretation is that EMN’s business generates a higher return on investment than WTR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. WTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, EMN’s free cash flow per share was +1.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, WTR’s free cash flow was -0% while EMN converted 2.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EMN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WTR has a current ratio of 6.20 compared to 1.70 for EMN. This means that WTR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 1.03 for EMN. EMN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WTR trades at a forward P/E of 29.56, a P/B of 2.81, and a P/S of 12.47, compared to a forward P/E of 9.98, a P/B of 1.78, and a P/S of 1.15 for EMN. WTR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WTR is currently priced at a -1.75% to its one-year price target of 47.56. Comparatively, EMN is -9.43% relative to its price target of 86.50. This suggests that EMN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. WTR has a beta of 0.32 and EMN’s beta is 1.39. WTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WTR has a short ratio of 8.70 compared to a short interest of 1.81 for EMN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EMN.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) beats Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EMN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, EMN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EMN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EMN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.