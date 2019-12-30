Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) vs. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO): Breaking Down the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares are down more than -25.34% this year and recently decreased -0.78% or -$0.09 to settle at $11.52. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO), on the other hand, is up 56.73% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $2.68 and has returned 56.73% during the past week.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AAOI to grow earnings at a 13.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AAOI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, SLNO’s free cash flow per share was -0.15.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AAOI has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 3.40 for SLNO. This means that SLNO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AAOI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SLNO. AAOI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AAOI trades at a P/B of 0.76, and a P/S of 1.18, compared to a P/B of 5.70, for SLNO. AAOI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AAOI is currently priced at a 14.4% to its one-year price target of 10.07. Comparatively, SLNO is -80.86% relative to its price target of 14.00. This suggests that SLNO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AAOI has a beta of 2.15 and SLNO’s beta is 2.17. AAOI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AAOI has a short ratio of 12.95 compared to a short interest of 0.14 for SLNO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SLNO.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) beats Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SLNO is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SLNO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SLNO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.