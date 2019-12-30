Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) vs. Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): Which is the Better Investment?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) shares are up more than 17.15% this year and recently increased 0.83% or $0.42 to settle at $51.25. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM), on the other hand, is down -47.00% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $16.86 and has returned 8.91% during the past week.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Residential industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AIV to grow earnings at a 7.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PAM is expected to grow at a 1.15% annual rate. All else equal, AIV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.67% for Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM). AIV’s ROI is 4.00% while PAM has a ROI of 32.60%. The interpretation is that PAM’s business generates a higher return on investment than AIV’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AIV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.44. Comparatively, PAM’s free cash flow per share was -0.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, AIV’s free cash flow was -0.01% while PAM converted -1.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AIV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AIV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.03 for PAM. PAM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AIV trades at a forward P/E of 201.77, a P/B of 4.46, and a P/S of 8.33, compared to a forward P/E of 6.57, a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 0.64 for PAM. AIV is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AIV is currently priced at a -8.95% to its one-year price target of 56.29. Comparatively, PAM is -31.93% relative to its price target of 24.77. This suggests that PAM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AIV has a beta of 0.49 and PAM’s beta is 0.94. AIV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AIV has a short ratio of 2.19 compared to a short interest of 5.24 for PAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AIV.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) beats Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AIV is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, AIV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.