ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) vs. Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Which is the Better Investment?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares are down more than -47.98% this year and recently decreased -2.34% or -$0.2 to settle at $8.36. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), on the other hand, is down -0.28% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $300.09 and has returned 0.84% during the past week.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, BIIB is expected to grow at a 5.17% annual rate. All else equal, BIIB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 54.79% for Biogen Inc. (BIIB). ANGI’s ROI is 5.40% while BIIB has a ROI of 23.60%. The interpretation is that BIIB’s business generates a higher return on investment than ANGI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ANGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, BIIB’s free cash flow per share was +8.71. On a percent-of-sales basis, ANGI’s free cash flow was 5.33% while BIIB converted 11.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BIIB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ANGI has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 1.90 for BIIB. This means that ANGI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ANGI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.19 versus a D/E of 0.43 for BIIB. BIIB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ANGI trades at a forward P/E of 126.67, a P/B of 3.19, and a P/S of 3.22, compared to a forward P/E of 9.12, a P/B of 3.95, and a P/S of 3.76 for BIIB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ANGI is currently priced at a -26.28% to its one-year price target of 11.34. Comparatively, BIIB is -0.88% relative to its price target of 302.75. This suggests that ANGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ANGI has a beta of 2.14 and BIIB’s beta is 1.09. BIIB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ANGI has a short ratio of 15.12 compared to a short interest of 1.87 for BIIB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BIIB.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) beats ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BIIB higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, BIIB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.