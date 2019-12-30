Analyzing Fundamentals and Technical: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX)

The shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation have increased by more than 6.90% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.34% or -$0.17 and now trades at $50.32. The shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), has jumped by 4.01% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $7.00 and have been able to report a change of -1.89% over the past one week.

The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. BK has an EBITDA margin of 49.21%, this implies that the underlying business of BK is more profitable. The ROI of BK is 3.90% while that of PTGX is -36.90%. These figures suggest that BK ventures generate a higher ROI than that of PTGX.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, BK’s free cash flow per share is a positive 22.37, while that of PTGX is negative -0.04.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of BK is 0.76 compared to 0.00 for PTGX. BK can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than PTGX.

BK currently trades at a forward P/E of 11.88, a P/B of 1.25, and a P/S of 6.06 while PTGX trades at a P/B of 1.98, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, BK is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of BK is currently at a -1.76% to its one-year price target of 51.22. Looking at its rival pricing, PTGX is at a -65.29% relative to its price target of 20.17.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), BK is given a 3.00 while 1.50 placed for PTGX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for BK stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for BK is 1.69 while that of PTGX is just 1.79. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for BK stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. defeats that of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation when the two are compared, with PTGX taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. PTGX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PTGX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PTGX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.