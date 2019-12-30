Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) vs. Royal Bank of Canada (RY): Breaking Down the Industrial Metals & Minerals Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) shares are up more than 137.26% this year and recently decreased -2.19% or -$0.05 to settle at $2.23. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), on the other hand, is up 15.40% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $79.07 and has returned -0.10% during the past week.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, RY is expected to grow at a 2.57% annual rate. All else equal, RY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 81.51% for Royal Bank of Canada (RY). AXU’s ROI is -8.80% while RY has a ROI of 16.90%. The interpretation is that RY’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXU’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AXU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, RY’s free cash flow per share was +9.80. On a percent-of-sales basis, AXU’s free cash flow was -0.02% while RY converted 27.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AXU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.01 versus a D/E of 0.13 for RY. RY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AXU trades at a forward P/E of 16.28, a P/B of 2.65, and a P/S of 11.14, compared to a forward P/E of 10.71, a P/B of 1.91, and a P/S of 3.62 for RY. AXU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AXU is currently priced at a -5.51% to its one-year price target of 2.36. Comparatively, RY is -11% relative to its price target of 88.84. This suggests that RY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AXU has a beta of -0.09 and RY’s beta is 1.07. AXU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AXU has a short ratio of 0.70 compared to a short interest of 3.75 for RY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXU.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) beats Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RY higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, RY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RY is more undervalued relative to its price target.