Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) vs. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM): Which is the Better Investment?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares are up more than 39.19% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.37 to settle at $160.40. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), on the other hand, is up 41.62% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $86.50 and has returned 2.35% during the past week.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) and Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Office industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ARE to grow earnings at a 0.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AKAM is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, AKAM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 36.66% for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM). ARE’s ROI is 2.90% while AKAM has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that AKAM’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ARE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.74. Comparatively, AKAM’s free cash flow per share was +0.88. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARE’s free cash flow was 6.32% while AKAM converted 5.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ARE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.87 versus a D/E of 0.52 for AKAM. ARE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ARE trades at a forward P/E of 60.55, a P/B of 2.33, and a P/S of 12.67, compared to a forward P/E of 18.08, a P/B of 4.01, and a P/S of 4.96 for AKAM. ARE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ARE is currently priced at a -4.69% to its one-year price target of 168.30. Comparatively, AKAM is -10% relative to its price target of 96.11. This suggests that AKAM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ARE has a beta of 0.71 and AKAM’s beta is 0.58. AKAM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ARE has a short ratio of 11.87 compared to a short interest of 6.59 for AKAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AKAM.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) beats Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AKAM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AKAM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AKAM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AKAM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.