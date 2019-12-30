Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) and At Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Going Head-to-head

The shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. have increased by more than 321.95% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -2.41% or -$0.06 and now trades at $2.43. The shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), has jumped by 62.82% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $2.54 and have been able to report a change of 5.39% over the past one week.

The stock of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that AGRX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AVXL.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for AGRX is 10.40 and that of AVXL is 5.00. This implies that it is easier for AGRX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than AVXL. The debt ratio of AGRX is 0.00 compared to 0.00 for AVXL. AVXL can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than AGRX.

AGRX currently trades at a P/B of 4.05, while AVXL trades at a P/B of 6.51, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, AGRX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of AGRX is currently at a -44.77% to its one-year price target of 4.40. Looking at its rival pricing, AVXL is at a -80.46% relative to its price target of 13.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), AGRX is given a 1.50 while 1.50 placed for AVXL. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for AGRX is 0.54 while that of AVXL is just 12.87. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for AGRX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. defeats that of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with AVXL taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. AVXL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AVXL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AVXL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.