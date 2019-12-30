Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) vs. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Which is the Better Investment?

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares are up more than 255.87% this year and recently decreased -8.27% or -$1.01 to settle at $11.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), on the other hand, is up 7.48% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $66.64 and has returned -2.26% during the past week.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.62% for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM). ADVM’s ROI is -38.20% while ZM has a ROI of 73.00%. The interpretation is that ZM’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADVM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ADVM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.27. Comparatively, ZM’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, ADVM’s free cash flow was -1.08% while ZM converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ADVM has a current ratio of 9.40 compared to 3.20 for ZM. This means that ADVM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ADVM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ZM. ADVM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ADVM trades at a P/B of 4.40, and a P/S of 2481.15, compared to a forward P/E of 225.14, a P/B of 23.55, and a P/S of 33.72 for ZM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ADVM is currently priced at a 7.79% to its one-year price target of 10.40. Comparatively, ZM is -17.41% relative to its price target of 80.69. This suggests that ZM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ADVM has a short ratio of 7.73 compared to a short interest of 2.94 for ZM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZM.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) beats Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZM higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. ZM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ZM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.