AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Go Head-to-head

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares are down more than -3.03% this year and recently decreased -6.67% or -$0.16 to settle at $2.24. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), on the other hand, is up 3.55% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $13.71 and has returned 4.10% during the past week.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, GTES is expected to grow at a -6.50% annual rate. All else equal, ACRX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. ACRX’s ROI is -213.90% while GTES has a ROI of 9.30%. The interpretation is that GTES’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACRX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ACRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, GTES’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, ACRX’s free cash flow was -0.59% while GTES converted 1.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GTES is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ACRX has a current ratio of 7.50 compared to 3.20 for GTES. This means that ACRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ACRX trades at a P/S of 73.28, compared to a forward P/E of 14.73, a P/B of 1.54, and a P/S of 1.26 for GTES. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ACRX is currently priced at a -65.54% to its one-year price target of 6.50. Comparatively, GTES is 1.56% relative to its price target of 13.50. This suggests that ACRX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ACRX has a short ratio of 13.49 compared to a short interest of 6.63 for GTES. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GTES.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) beats Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ACRX is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ACRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ACRX is more undervalued relative to its price target.