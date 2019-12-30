A Side-by-side Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares are down more than -60.42% this year and recently decreased -7.40% or -$0.01 to settle at $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), on the other hand, is down -8.01% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $12.29 and has returned -2.77% during the past week.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 37.38% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ZN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, CORT’s free cash flow per share was +0.31.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ZN has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 8.30 for CORT. This means that CORT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CORT. ZN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZN trades at a P/B of 1.38, compared to a forward P/E of 12.50, a P/B of 4.18, and a P/S of 4.94 for CORT. ZN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ZN has a beta of 0.06 and CORT’s beta is 1.28. ZN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ZN has a short ratio of 1.98 compared to a short interest of 22.08 for CORT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZN.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) beats Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on a total of 6 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. In terms of valuation, ZN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ZN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.