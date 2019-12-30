A Side-by-side Analysis of Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) shares are up more than 42.57% this year and recently decreased -0.25% or -$0.04 to settle at $15.84. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), on the other hand, is down -17.90% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $45.67 and has returned -0.41% during the past week.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WBT to grow earnings at a 12.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SIX is expected to grow at a 6.30% annual rate. All else equal, WBT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 34.84% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). WBT’s ROI is 11.60% while SIX has a ROI of 29.30%. The interpretation is that SIX’s business generates a higher return on investment than WBT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WBT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, SIX’s free cash flow per share was +1.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, WBT’s free cash flow was 3.37% while SIX converted 8.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SIX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. WBT has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.20 for SIX. This means that WBT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

WBT trades at a forward P/E of 18.46, a P/B of 9.66, and a P/S of 1.38, compared to a forward P/E of 16.30, and a P/S of 2.56 for SIX. WBT is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WBT is currently priced at a -17.24% to its one-year price target of 19.14. Comparatively, SIX is -15.99% relative to its price target of 54.36. This suggests that WBT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. WBT has a beta of 1.70 and SIX’s beta is 0.93. SIX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. WBT has a short ratio of 9.90 compared to a short interest of 3.16 for SIX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SIX.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) beats Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SIX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SIX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, SIX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.