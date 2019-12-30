A Side-by-side Analysis of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares are up more than 36.26% this year and recently decreased -0.17% or -$0.25 to settle at $148.58. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY), on the other hand, is down -14.92% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.66 and has returned 11.40% during the past week.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VRSK to grow earnings at a 8.93% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) has an EBITDA margin of 32.56%. This suggests that VRSK underlying business is more profitable VRSK’s ROI is 14.90% while NBY has a ROI of -157.50%. The interpretation is that VRSK’s business generates a higher return on investment than NBY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VRSK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.72. Comparatively, NBY’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, VRSK’s free cash flow was 4.92% while NBY converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VRSK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. VRSK has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.00 for NBY. This means that NBY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VRSK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.31 versus a D/E of 1.03 for NBY. VRSK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VRSK trades at a forward P/E of 30.67, a P/B of 11.77, and a P/S of 9.47, compared to a P/B of 5.06, and a P/S of 2.12 for NBY. VRSK is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VRSK is currently priced at a -6.7% to its one-year price target of 159.25. Comparatively, NBY is -49.23% relative to its price target of 1.30. This suggests that NBY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. VRSK has a beta of 0.68 and NBY’s beta is 4.94. VRSK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. VRSK has a short ratio of 1.77 compared to a short interest of 1.16 for NBY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NBY.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) beats Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NBY is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NBY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, NBY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NBY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.